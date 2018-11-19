Hollywood Dark (k)nights seem to pass as Christian Bale plans his visit to Mumbai! Darshana Devi November 19 2018, 2.39 pm November 19 2018, 2.39 pm

Here’s a good news for all Christian Bale fans. Your favourite star is coming to India! Yup, that’s true! The actor will attend the world premiere of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle along with director Andy Serkis, Frieda Pinto and Rohan Chand. This will mark the first public appearance of Bale in the country.

Reports say that the cast will walk the red carpet in Mumbai and Bale will be in the city for 48 hours. He is said to be staying at a five-star hotel in Juhu. The actor is also expected to interact with Bollywood actors who have dubbed for the Hindi version of the film- Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

The premiere will be held on November 25. This will also be the first time that India will be having a premiere of a Hollywood film in the presence of its lead cast.

The film will have Bale lending his voice to the panther, Bagheera and Serkis voicing the bear, Baloo.

Besides Serkis and Bale, the voice cast also includes Jack Reynor as Mowgli’s brother wolf, Eddie Marsan as Vihaan, Tom Hollander as Tabaqui, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, Naomie Harris as Nisha, Peter Mullan as Akela and Matthew Rhys as Lockwood.

The movie will be released worldwide on December 7, 2018.