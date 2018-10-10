Dave Bautista eyes working with James Gunn for Suicide Squad 2

After getting fired from the Guardians of the Galaxy, director James Gunn is jumping ship from Marvel to DC. Warner Bros. confirmed that Gunn will write and ‘possibly direct’ the upcoming Suicide Squad 2. Actor Dave Bautista wants to join Gunn along in this ride. Reacting to the news of Gunn joining the project, Bautista, on Wednesday, tweeted, “Where do I sign up?”

Where do I sign up! James Gunn Boards ‘Suicide Squad 2’ To Write And Possibly Direct – Deadline https://t.co/OwdDbAm1Ks — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 9, 2018

Bautista played Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, both of which were written and directed by Gunn. Back in July, Disney fired Gunn from the film after his jokes about rape and paedophilia resurfaced from his Twitter account. Following this, Bautista stated that it’s ‘nauseating’ to work for the company now and that he would quit if Gunn’s Guardians script is not used.

"Yeah there's a bit of an issue, it’s a bitter-sweet conversation," he said in an interview in September.

"Um, no it’s a bitter-bitter conversation because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn. They’re putting the movie off. It’s on hold indefinitely and to be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney,” he added.

Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has been delayed indefinitely in the wake of Gunn’s firing.​