Dave Bautista wants a Drax solo movie

WWE wrestler turned actor Dave Batista has jokingly pitched for a stand-alone film based on his Guardians of the Galaxy character Drax the Destroyer. In response to a tweet about the news of the Joker movie, the 49-year old actor has joked about getting a stand-alone movie.

But on the bright side! Which I usually try to look at... if this can happen then the chances of me getting a Drax movie have got to be astronomically high! Like so high that I’m going to stop tweeting and sit by the phone and wait for @MarvelStudios to call! ....any second now! https://t.co/hOt1I2OJxJ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 6, 2018

Reportedly, James Gunn, who directed Bautista in Guardians of the Galaxy and in Volume 2, had recently backed the idea of a Drax solo film. Looks like Dave is trying to hint at his director and seeking to get his attention.

Earlier, Dave Bautista had confirmed that he would appear in Avengers 4 as well as Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. However, Dave has no idea of how or when Drax will return to the franchise. “We don’t know. I don’t even know. I haven’t read the script for either, and, you know, I’ve talked to James (Gunn, ‘Guardians’ writer/director).” Dave said in a media interaction.

Dave is now all set to star in Bold Films’ action-comedy Dogtown. The film is based on Jason Pearson’s comic books, Body Bags and Kyle Ward has been hired to write the script, reported Variety. The series was first published in 1996 by Dark Horse Comics.

Well looks like just like the Iron Man, Spider Man, Batman movies of their own, Drax wants a film of his own. And we are keen and hoping to see the sarcasm loving character have a film of his own.​