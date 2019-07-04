In Com Staff July 04 2019, 7.39 pm July 04 2019, 7.39 pm

David and Victoria Beckham 's brood gushed about how much they love their parents as they marked their 20th wedding anniversary. The footballing legend and the Spice Girls star turned fashion designer tied the knot 20 years ago today. To mark the occasion, three of their four children took to Instagram to celebrate their amazing parents.

Eldest child Brooklyn, 20, said: "Happy anniversary mum and dad xx love you guys so much xx have a wonderful day"

Romeo, 16, added: "Happy 20th anniversary to the best parents love you so much"

View this post on Instagram Happy 20th anniversary to the best parents love you so much ♥️♥️ A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:56pm PDT

While 14-year-old Cruz said: "Happy anniversary to the most amazing mum and dad you mean the world to me, I love you so much you have no idea thank you for all the amazing times we have had. Love you so much, mum and dad"

The couple's fourth child, Harper, is just seven and doesn't have social media, but the adorable youngster is sure to have made her parents feel special on their big day. Of course, the happy couple paid gushing tributes to each other too, both sharing a string of pictures from throughout the years.

David said: "WOW 20 years, look what we created Love you so much," Victoria said: "20 years today. I love you so much xxxxx Kisses x"