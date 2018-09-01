David Beckham is dad goals as he celebrates son Romeo’s 16th

It’s celebration time in the Beckham household as David and Victoria’s son Romeo turns sweet 16. Both the footballer and the singer-turned-fashion icon are doting parents and took to Instagram to wish their second born. While mum Victoria was showering all her love on him, David looks like he’s welcoming the young fellow into manhood.

Dad David shared a black and white image of him shaving Romeo’s barely-there moustache. Victoria on the other hand posted an image of her son in full holiday mode. It seems to be an image from the Beckhams’ recent holiday in Bali. She didn’t stop at one image though. The second one has Romeo seated in a room surrounded by balloons and gifts, looking as handsome as ever. And although we’re aware it’s Romeo’s birthday we’re talking about here, we still can’t get over how hot his 44-year-old mum looks.

Romeo’s birthday celebrations kicked in a few days ago when the family were holidaying in the South of France with his godparents Elton John and David Furnish. Victoria had shared a video on Instagram of a large cake being brought to the table as the family sang aloud for a very embarrassed Romeo.

Romeo is the second of David and Victoria Beckham’s four children and he clearly seems to have hit the gene-jackpot.