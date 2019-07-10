David Beckham shares a cuddly picture on daughter Harper Beckham's birthday

Darshana Devi July 10 2019, 4.52 pm July 10 2019, 4.52 pm

David Beckham is certainly the cutest dad to little Harper Beckham, leaving us smitten with his adorable posts time and again. The former star footballer and his daughter do not leave any opportunity to shell out major father-daughter goals and Wednesday was no exception. It’s party time for the Beckhams as the youngest member of the household marked her eighth birthday. To celebrate his daughter’s big day, David took to his Instagram to share a cute post for her.

The picture sees harper cuddling her daddy love in a field and planting a sweet kiss on his cheeks. Gushing about his daughter in his caption, Beckham wrote, “What more can daddy say I love you so much little girl and please stop growing up.” He wrapped up his tweet by saying that the little one’s smile is heart melting and we couldn’t agree more!

Take a look at David’s post for Haper here:

The birthday girl’s brother Romeo Beckham, too, posted a picture from what appears to be the same venue and called Harper ‘the best sister’ in his post.

Here’s Romeo’s post for Harper:

David and Victoria delighted fans with the announcement of Harper’s arrival back in July 2011. In 2017, Victoria opened up about her relationship with Harper with InStyle magazine and said, "You really get a sense of the relationship between Harper and me. This is fun, easy, cute, all of those things, Very honest. Very me."