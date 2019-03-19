David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things actor

Don’t underestimate the Beckham boys when it comes to their love life. Earlier, the name of David Beckham’s 20-year-old Brooklyn Beckham was linked to a couple of Hollywood starlets including Hana Cross, Madison Beer, Chloe Moretz and Sonia Ben Ammar. Now, looks like his younger brother Romeo, is keen on following his footsteps. The 16-year-old is rumoured to be dating Stranger Things fame, Millie Bobby Brown. The two of them first met at UNICEF Gala in 2016, when Millie handed an award to David at the event. Ever since then, they have bonded extremely well.

Reportedly, Romeo’s parents David and Victoria Beckham, happily approve of their young lad’s romance to Millie. A source close to the Beckham family revealed to The Sun that Romeo and Millie have just started seeing each other and that they make a sweet couple. “It is early days but they make a very sweet couple. Posh (Victoria) has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie’s” The Stranger Things actor has always displayed her affection for Romeo on her social media, by dedicating several posts to him. Earlier, on being asked that what she wants for her Stranger Things character Eleven on the show, Millie replied, “I don’t know. Something with Romeo Beckham.” Guess, you got him, girl!

In the past, Millie was dating singer Jacob Sartorius for seven months, followed by a mutual split. The actress broke the news with fans in a statement that read, “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends.”