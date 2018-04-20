Deadpool 2 trailer: Shots fired at DC Universe and Avengers: Infinity Wars

The David Leitch directed Deadpool is undoubtedly one of the cheekiest and interesting superheroes. Aside from the tongue-in-cheek humour and the sly digs at the DC Universe, Deadpool is also popular for breaking the fourth wall with his snarky comments. The makers of the film have released a new trailer which reveals a lot more of the story.

The new clip shows Wade trying to save this mysterious kid from Cable – remember the first trailer? We don’t know why Cable (Josh Brolin) is obsessed with him, but we can tell that Wade will go to any lengths to take down Cable. But the sword-wielding Deadpool is not strong enough to take on Cable, so he needs an army. Of course, this requires an army. Wade dives in to, wait for it, LinkedIn to hire freelance heroes and builds an army which also includes a guy with no superpowers – he just saw the ad and applied.

The trailer is loaded with slapstick comments and it is evident that the film will poke jibes at just about anything and even anyone. There are references to Avengers: Infinity Wars where Brolin plays Thanos. The trailer also mentions ‘from the studio that killed Wolverine”, making it safe to assume that the studio will even take potshots at itself.

The new trailer does not show Wade’s girlfriend Vanessa, but concentrates on Wade’s team building efforts. When Deadpool released in 2016, it rose to become the biggest R-rated grosser. As the Deadpool 2 trailer packs quite a punch, it seems certain this one will reach similar heights. Besides Ryan Renolds (Deadpool), the film stars Josh Brolin (Thanos), Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy and Terry Crews. Deadpool 2 releases on May 16 in the UK.