Deadpool is back with his filthy mouth and a sassy sequel

Deadpool is back. With his sass, badassery and he’s on a mission. After excelling at wowing the audience in the first edition, Wade Wilson is back with his foul mouth, twisted humour, and grim violence. The film will see Wilson bringing together his X-Force and the process itself is sure to make for much entertainment. Directed by David Leitch, the film hits the theaters on Friday and if the trailer is to be believed, Deadpool 2 looks like a must-watch. But here’s what experts had to say about Wade Wilson’s second outing.

It is all too confusing in the beginning, and much too smart at times — again — for its own good. But as Reynolds gets other people to match his wits against, Deadpool 2 starts hitting the spots it wants too, much more effortlessly than its prequel.

Deadpool 2 is more violent than the first movie. It’s also way filthier, magnificently tone-deaf and utterly relentless in the sodden path that it has chosen to walk.

Ryan Reynolds is back with the uninterrupted humour, but the ‘Deadpool’ sequel is all over the place. The grand action scenes aside, it feels like a pattern: Offend. Kill. Make an inside Marvel joke. Repeat.

Unlike Deadpool, Deadpool 2 has a streamlined narrative and a mission for the mercenary. The only thing splashed on the walls here are his puns and lot of blood.

this is a highly gratifying movie that we should be thankful for, for being so different than the rest of the pack.