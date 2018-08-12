Déjà Woo: Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner a palace on wheels on her 21st birthday

Looks like the billionaire babe, Kylie Jenner is one lucky girl when it comes to birthday gifts. But wait, did we just have a déjà vu moment looking at Kylie’s royal present? The lady's ex-boyfriend Tyga, the rapper had gifted her a Ferrari on her 18th birthday, and looks like her current boyfriend, Travis Scott is keeping up with the tradition but of course, he has gone a notch higher. On her 21st birthday, Travis gifted Kylie a fabulous vintage car in white.

a blessed birthday ✨ so grateful.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:22pm PDT

The parents to six-month-old baby Stormi have been dating for more than a year now, but when it comes to their romance Scott often keeps mum. But on Kylie’s 21st, Travis got really candid about his love on Instagram, sharing a never-seen-before picture of them posing on a private jet along with a sweet caption, in which he called Jenner his wifey. The post read:

Further, boyfriend Travis had planned a royal day for the birthday girl. In the morning, Scott pleased Jenner with numerous bouquets of flowers, planted perfectly outside her house, which she described on her own Instagram page as a fairytale. And then came the big surprise, a vintage Rolls Royce parked in her driveway with a huge red bow.

Travis’ birthday gift for Kylie 😍 A post shared by kardashianclips (@kardashianclips) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:36pm PDT

Well…well…Scott surely knows how to keep her woman happy!