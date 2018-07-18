home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Demi Lovato bids adieu to dark tresses, welcomes the blonde look post relapse

First published: July 18, 2018 09:35 PM IST | Updated: July 18, 2018 09:35 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has bid farewell to her signature raven locks for a new blonde look. This comes right after reports of her getting a relapse post years of sobriety. The 25-year-old has shared a new picture flaunting her look that has been done by celeb stylist Amber Maynard.

Reports state that she spent nearly eight hours on Saturday in the salon and an added four hours on Sunday to earn those beach-blonde tresses.

The 25-year-old completed the European leg of her Tell Me You LOVE Me world tour which included two cancelled shows and the dropping of a new track called Sober, thanks to rumours of a relapse. The lady had been sober for six years, but of late, rumours of her relapse started to swirl around which led to the surprise release of Sober. In the track, she apologises for being a letdown to herself and her close ones.

In fact, Lovato has been up and about on social media thanking those who never gave up on her. Next on cards, is a show with Azalea on July 22 for the singer in California.

