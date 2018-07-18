image
Demi Lovato bids adieu to dark tresses, welcomes the blonde look post relapse

Demi Lovato bids adieu to dark tresses, welcomes the blonde look post relapse

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has bid farewell to her signature raven locks for a new blonde look. This comes right after reports of her getting a relapse post years of sobriety. The 25-year-old has shared a new picture flaunting her look that has been done by celeb stylist Amber Maynard.

