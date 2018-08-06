Demi Lovato breaks silence on overdose; to work on her sobriety

On July 24 this year, actress-singer Demi Lovato was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hill residence due to drug overdose. She was immediately rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital. Now, two weeks post her hospitalisation, she has finally broken silence by releasing a statement.

The statement reads, “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

She summed up the note by saying that she needs to work on her sobriety and embark on the road to recovery. Writes Demi, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

Reports suggest that the singer will enter rehab immediately upon her release from Cedars-Sinai hospital. Bounce back stronger Demi!