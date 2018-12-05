image
Wednesday, December 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Demi Lovato flaunts her post rehab glow, decides to 'never give up'

Hollywood

Demi Lovato flaunts her post rehab glow, decides to 'never give up'

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   December 05 2018, 5.22 pm
back
CelebrityconfidentDemi LovatoEntertainmentHeart attackhollywoodsinger
nextCardi B announces split with husband and baby daddy Offset
ALSO READ

Demi Lovato: Singer doing much better, seems to be recovering post rehab

Demi Lovato has been sober for 90 days, confirms mom Dianna

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin caught cosying up at Demi Lovato’s mansion