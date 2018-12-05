Demi Lovato flaunts her post rehab glow, decides to 'never give up'

American singer Demi Lovato suffered a drug overdose back in the month of July. Post her hospitalisation, the singer was sent to rehab to sober up. However, it looks like Demi is working really hard on her sobriety and is recovering progressively. The singer-songwriter was reported to have left rehab in November and since then, she has been heavily focused on her health and fitness regime. Her latest Instagram post is proof of the same. The Heart Attack singer, on Tuesday, put up a selfie in her Brazilian jiu-jitsu robe after a martial arts session.

Previously, a source told E! News how her outlook has totally changed after leaving rehab. “She's been working out with a trainer several days per week, eating right, and truly has a whole different mindset," the source explained. "She has been following all of the steps and guidelines put in place by her specialists."

The picture sees her happily flaunting her post-workout glow. She is all smiles as she strikes a pose for the camera and captioned it with the hashtag ‘#nevergiveup’. Good to see the Confident singer healthy and back in form! This happens to be the second picture she has posted following her rehabilitation. The first was back in November when she urged her fans and followers to vote in the midterm elections. “I’m so grateful to be home in time to vote,” she wrote.