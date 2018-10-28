Demi Lovato has been sober for 90 days, confirms mom Dianna

It was in the month of July this year that American singer Demi Lovato was found unconscious in her Los Angeles villa. It was being reported that Demi suffered a drug overdose and had to be rushed to the hospital. After her recovery, Demi was then sent to a rehab to sober up. While she is still in rehab, her mother Dianna De La Garza has opened up on her daughter’s current condition.

Speaking to Sirius XM, Dianna shares that it has been 90 days of sobriety for the 26-year-old singer and she is extremely happy to see the progress.

Dianna’s quote reads, “She has 90 days. I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it's work. It's very hard. It's not easy, and there are no shortcuts.”

Further adding, “I knew that she wasn't sober. I didn't know what she was doing because she doesn't live with me and she's 26.”

It was in the month of August, after her release from the hospital that Demi shared a long post on social media thanking her family, team members and fans for all the support. She had affirmed that she will stay focus on her path of recovery and since then, she has been in rehab.

We hope our warrior comes back soon!