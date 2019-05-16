Demi Lovato inks herself another time, calls it her 'most meaningful tattoo'

Ranjini Maitra May 17 2019, 10.26 am May 17 2019, 10.26 am

Some ladies are weirdly attracted to shoes. Some simply love growing their collection of jewellery. Some are plain fond of a huge wardrobe, and some possess an innumerable number of lipsticks. Just like all of these, tattoos are now not just a fashion statement but also an extension of one's personality, How many of you are aware of the intense love that singer Demi Lovato has for tattoos? She, in fact, has got more than 20 of them on her body!

The latest one is super adorable, though. On her left hand, she inked a younger version of her grandmother. The people we love do not stay with us forever, but we still seek their presence with us. What a beautiful way to relive a dear one's company! The tattoo was made in accordance with an old picture of Demi's grandmother. She also wrote an emotional note along with the post.

Hands are quite literally Demi's favourite place to get inked. On the back of her left hand, she has a lion inked. Apart from being the sign of her astrological sign Leo, it probably also refers to her song Lionheart. On her right pinkie, she has 'free' written. An extension of the free-spirited person that she is, maybe. On her arm, she also has a rose inked. It's been there for a while now. IOn 2016, Demi, in fact, had a touch-up to it and grew the rose. On the inside portion of her pinkie, there's also one tiny smiley! On her rib cage also, the actor has a big tattoo that reads, 'You Make Me Beautiful'. The tattoo is inspired by Bethany Dillon's song Beautiful.

View this post on Instagram Exciting things coming soon.... A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 9, 2018 at 8:46am PDT

You have to have a serious passion for tattoos, to carry so many of them effortlessly. But we definitely love her latest one a little more!