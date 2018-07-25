Demi Lovato is ‘awake and with family’ following suspected drug overdose

Singer-songwriter, Demi Lovato, has been hospitalised following what media reports claim to be a case of drug overdose. Lovato was on the third leg of her world tour, Tell Me You Love Me and was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after she was discovered unconscious at her residence in Hollywood Hills, reports say.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 23, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

A spokesperson shared the details over Lovato’s health and quoted to NBC, “ (Demi) is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy.”

According to E! News, Lovato’s mother Dianna De La Garza and her 16-year-old sister, Madison De La Garza, were seen at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a couple of hours after the singer was admitted. The report mentions that around 11:40 am, emergency personnel had arrived at her residence in Hollywood Hills. The doctors reportedly administered her with Narcan, an overdose reversal drug.

The star was open about her struggle with drug abuse since 2010 and even had to withdraw from a concert. She had also revealed that she had been using cocaine, struggled with alcoholism and eating disorders.

Happy 4th!! 😉🇺🇸❤️💙 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 4, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

Lovato had recently revealed that she broke her sobriety with a song titled Sober. "Demi has been suffering her addiction disease for months now and has been spiraling," said an insider to E! News. "She has had really good days where she is perfectly OK and on track and really bad days where her team and friends have been very concerned," the source added.

We wish her a speedy recovery.