image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

back
coupleDemi LovatoEntertainmentHenry Levyhollywood
nextHips May Lie: Shakira faces tax fraud charge in Spain
ALSO READ

Demi Lovato flaunts her post rehab glow, decides to 'never give up'

Demi Lovato: Singer doing much better, seems to be recovering post rehab

Demi Lovato has been sober for 90 days, confirms mom Dianna