Hollywood Demi Lovato is no more Lonely, the Sober star has found love in Henry Levy! Rushabh Dhruv December 17 2018, 11.57 am December 17 2018, 11.57 am

Singer Demi Lovato is a fighter. In an era, where people keep mum about their mental health issues, she’s the one who has been vocal about the same. Lovato, who took the rehab route as she was suffering from multiple addiction issues, an eating disorder, a bipolar diagnosis and also self-harmed herself at a point in her life, has found true love. The guy Demi is reportedly dating is Henry Levy. "Demi enjoys spending time with Henry because he is so supportive of her sobriety. They have a deep connection because he has struggled too and is sober himself. She feels safe with him and like she can be herself," a close source said to E! News.

As per a report in E! News, Levy has been part of Demi’s circle for years. In his teen years, Levy also had faced substance abuse and is the founder of a unisex apparel line titled Enfants Riches Déprimés. Demi and Henry’s relationship came into light when the singer was the first to wear Levy's brand. "Demi was one of the first celebrities to wear Henri's clothing label about five years ago and that's when she first came to his attention. Friends are hopeful he and Demi are working on their sobriety together," an insider told to E! News.

Well, we are happy that Demi has found new love in Henry and we hope nothing goes wrong in their La La Land.