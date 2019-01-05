Demi Lovato lashes out at a fat shaming ad on Instagram, calls it 'disgusting'

Singer Demi Lovato suffered a drug overdose in the month of July. Post her hospitalisation, the singer was sent to rehab to sober up. In the month of November, the singer was reported to have left rehab and has been slowly making her way back onto social media since then. Many are aware of Lovato’s outspoken attitude and how she doesn’t fear from voicing out her opinions on the things she takes issue with. On Friday, she bashed out at fat shammers on Instagram after an insensitive ad popped out on her feed.

The 26-year-old called out the photo-sharing app and the makers of a game app called Game of Sultans, on her Instagram story. It was when she was going through her feed that she came across an ad which fat-shamed women. In the ad, there are two types of women- ‘obese’ and ‘pretty’. The users are asked to choose what the two women can eat, including a ‘controlled’ diet of broccoli. “Why is this fat shaming bullsh*t on my feed?” Lovato asked. “So many things wrong with this ad.” She went on to add that one can be ‘pretty’ at any weight. She further pointed out that the categorisation of women this way is ‘harmful’ and ended her story with a plea to Instagram.

Commenting on the same, a representative of Instagram later told TMZ, “We’re sorry. This ad was approved by mistake. We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people’s feeds.”