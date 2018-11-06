Demi Lovato: Singer doing much better, seems to be recovering post rehab

American singer Demi Lovato was spotted in Los Angeles area post her discharge from the rehabilitation, where she was admitted due to a life-threatening overdose. Demi was out from the rehab after a crucial treatment of 90 days and was reportedly doing better than before.

However, the songstress has not fully recovered from the trauma and will continue undergoing her treatments and some therapy sessions. All her family, friends and fans who were extremely concerned about the singer’s health ever since her overdose happened, are now heaving a sigh of relief.

Lovato's mother Dianna De La Garza, in her interview to an online portal had previously said that the singer was "in bad shape" after her overdose, and the family "didn't know for two days if she was going to make it or not."

The Skyscraper singer was hospitalized on July 24 after a drug overdose at her Hollywood Hills home and stayed for two weeks after reportedly suffering complications like a high fever and nausea. According to the sources, Demi is uncertain about permanently coming back to Los Angeles, as she wants to start afresh. While her fans keenly await her return to the billboard.