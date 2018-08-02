Demi Lovato to be released soon, but she’s in a dilemma

Singer Demi Lovato is reportedly in better shape and is likely to be released from the hospital soon. Lovato nearly died after overdosing herself with drugs. According to TMZ, the 25-year-old is facing a dilemma over heading to the rehab or losing a lot of people who are close to her.

#TELLMEYOULOVEMETOUR 😈 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 22, 2018 at 2:54pm PST

Sources told TMZ that the singer is now stable, though the overdose was bad enough to have killed her. Demi’s team is currently making plans to get her in to rehab, though the decision to join it will be her own. However, the people who are close to her, along with some from her entourage, have drawn a line. They threatened to leave her team if she does not go to the rehab.

Miss you guys... 🖤 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 21, 2018 at 7:02pm PDT

An important person working on her team told TMZ that they will resign if she doesn’t hit rehab. “She could die if she doesn't, and that's not going to be on my watch that we did nothing," they said.

2018.. I’m ready for ya... A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Dec 30, 2017 at 10:32pm PST

The report mentions that Demi had been addicted for months and had refused to accept help, making everyone around her nervous. They believe that the hospital admission and the complications following it have scared her enough to make her head to a facility for treatment.