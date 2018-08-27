Demi Lovato's drug dealer spills the beans

Demi Lovato’s drug overdose case has been a cause of concern to many. The singer-actor was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hill Residence on July 24. Post a series of speculations, it’s now being revealed that Demi was in the know of the lethal properties of drugs she indulged in.

Brandon Johnson, the man who supplied Demi with drugs, admitted that he provided her with the pills after she texted him at 4am, asking to come over. Brandon claims that Demi ‘knew the risks’ of taking the drugs.

“They’re aftermarket pills and they’re much stronger. She [Demi] understood fully and it’s unfortunate what happened. But for anyone to think there was any misconception on my behalf is absolutely ridiculous. I’m not here to hurt anybody. I care for her very much, she means a lot to me,” he told TMZ.

He reportedly acquired the drugs from Mexico and further revealed that he left the singer’s house early in the morning between seven and eight after tucking her to bed. Further in his defense, he also said that Demi ‘was sleeping with no sign of distress’ when he left the house.

Back in the month of March, Brandon was arrested after he was caught with a stash of guns, drugs and cash. He was also arrested in June and charged with DUI and possession of cocaine.