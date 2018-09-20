Demi Lovato’s mum opens up on daughter’s overdose

For the first time since Demi Lovato overdosed and went to rehab, her mother Dianna de la Garza opened up about the entire incident. Lovato had suffered an OD earlier this year and was hospitalised before being transferred to a rehab facility where she is reportedly continuing her recovery. Garza was speaking to Newsmax TV and narrated about how she learnt about the incident which was reported on TMZ.

The distressed mother said that she gets shaken up whenever she recounts the harrowing incident. “I was actually looking at my phone and all these texts started coming in. Just text after text after text. And I thought, ‘What is going on?'” she told Newsmax TV.

Garza said that most of the texts she received said the sender were sorry and in utter disbelief. “I didn’t know what I was looking at. And so I thought okay, I have to get on TMZ on Twitter and see what they’re saying. And before I could get on TMZ to see what they were reporting, I got a phone call from Demi’s assistant at the time, Kelsey,” she said.

Kelsey told Garza that her daughter had overdosed. “And the next words that came out of her mouth are words that are so difficult to hear as a parent. She said Demi overdosed,” said Garza to Newsmax TV.

Speaking about the moment she met Lovato, she said that she rushed out of the car and headed straight to the emergency room. “She just didn’t look good – at all. She was in bad shape,” she said.

Garza added that Lovato is now healthy and happy and that she’s working on her sobriety. In other news, an arrest warrant has been issued for Lovato’s drug dealer.