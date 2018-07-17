Designer of iconic Superman costume Yvonne Blake passes away

Superman is surely one of the most iconic superheroes and so is his costume. Well, it was created by designer Yvonne Blake, and here’s a sad news about her. The designer is no more with us.

She was one of the recent presidents of the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences. Blake passed away on Tuesday in Madrid. Known for the iconic costumes of the Superman, she was 78-years old. It was in 1976, when Blake designed the original Superman costume for Christopher Reed in Richard Donner’s Superman. She provided notes which were to establish his look for many movie repetitions.

She had won Academy Award for Best Costume Design for the film Nicholas and Alexandra. She was also nominated at the Oscars for her designs in The Four Musketeers. Blake has also won four Goya Awards and was nominated for the BAFTA and the Emmy Awards too.

The current Spanish Film Academy president Mariano Barroso stated, "I met Yvonne when she called me to accompany her in the presidency of the institution. I witnessed her enormous generosity, her passion and her dedication, and at her age, she chose to work for all of us. She took the Academy in difficult times, and her work has been decisive for the new stage of modernization that we are experiencing."