Despacito, the most watched YouTube video ‘deleted’ in an apparent hack

Luis Fonsi’s music video, Despacito broke world records to become the most watched YouTube video of all time, raking more than 5 billion views. Last night, the video was temporarily deleted after a series of hacks into high profile Vevo accounts. Though many have speculated that YouTube was hacked, it is not so.

Despacito, starring Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee was defaced by the hackers, who replaced the video’s image with a gang wearing masks and holding guns at the camera, possibly a screengrab from a Netflix show called Casa de Papel. The description was also changed by the hackers, calling themselves Prosox and Kuroi’sh.

Several other popular music videos were also defaced. This includes videos of Chris Brown, Shakira, DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Drake, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift. Though some of the videos were available, they had defaced titles and thumbnail images. At the time of writing, some of the hacked accounts are restored. The videos were uploaded to each artist’s Vevo YouTube account. It is still not clear if the hackers had gained access to the individual accounts or if there was a wider exploit with Vevo accounts, reports The Verge. One of the hackers tweeted that they used a ‘script’ to change the video titles.

@YouTube Its just for fun i just use script "youtube-change-title-video" and i write "hacked" don t judge me i love youtube <3 — Prosox (@ProsoxW3b) April 10, 2018

In a statement to The Verge, a spokesperson from Vevo said, “Vevo can confirm that a number of videos in its catalogue were subject to a security breach today, which has now been contained. We are working to reinstate all videos affected and our catalogue to be restored to full working order. We are continuing to investigate the source of the breach.”