Despacito's rapper Daddy Yankee robbed of $1.8 million jewellery!

Despacito rapper Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez, popularly known as Daddy Yankee, recently returned from his European tour on Tuesday night. The tour ended in horror as he found $1.8 million jewellery that included diamond and gold pieces, stolen from his Spanish hotel room in his absence. To add to the rapper’s misery, $2,500 cash was also stolen from his second room. Reports suggest that the pop star immediately noticed the robbery when he reached his room. Here’s the official statement by his representative, Nevarez PR.

While the exact details of the grand robbery are still unknown, it is being reported that the thief used gloves. The local authorities were unable to find fingerprints or any other physical evidence of the suspect having been there. The investigations are still on and the authorities will utilise security footage and the guest list from the hotel. A preliminary investigation includes the identification of the staff members who had entered the room that day. Daddy Yankee was reportedly staying in Melia Valencia in Spain.

The rapper is not the first celeb who has been robbed of cash and jewellery. Celebrity Kim Kardashian, back in 2016, was held at gunpoint in Paris while the robbers swiped a whopping $8 million jewellery from her apartment.