Despite last year’s goof up, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to present Best Picture

Following the major Best Picture goof-up at the Academy Awards last year, Hollywood stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are again expected to present the honours in the same category. According to a report on The Hollywood Reporter, the duo was seen rehearsing at the Dolby Theatre for the 90th edition of the awards ceremony. In 2017, Warren and Faye were on stage and after a mix up with the envelopes by on-site accountants from PricewaterhouseCoopers, the award was mistakenly handed to La La Land, instead of Moonlight. The Oscar envelope read by Dunaway was from the Best Actress category.

"I opened the envelope and it said 'Emma Stone, La La Land'. That's why I looked at Faye, and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny," Beatty clarified on stage at the time.

After Beatty opened the incorrect envelope, he silently read "Emma Stone, La La Land," and paused, before showing the card to Dunaway who read “La La Land” aloud and the cast and crew took to the stage.

La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt, and Fred Berger had taken the stage and started delivering their acceptance speeches. A few minutes later, Oscar crew members arrived on stage to interrupt, examined Beatty’s envelope and finally opened the correct Best Picture Envelope.

This January, the Academy reportedly set up a new bunch of guidelines to lessen the chances of a mix up happening again. The new president of the Academy John Bailey had hinted that the ceremony will address the issue.