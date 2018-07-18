Destiny Child’s star Michelle Williams confessed about seeking help for mental health

Destiny Child singer Michelle Williams has recently confessed about seeking help to tackle mental health. It’s a courageous move from the artiste’s front to have spoken about it in the open.

Releasing a statement, she wrote, “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing," Williams wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

The singer has spoken about her struggle with depression earlier too and has only tried to motivate those in need. In 2013, she had said in a People interview, “I believe God-gifted people, physicians, doctors, therapists – that’s your healing. Take advantage of it. Go see a professional so that they can assess you. It’s okay if you’re going through something. Depression is not okay, but it is okay to go get help.”

Last year too, Williams told the hosts of The Talk that she had no clue about her own battle with depression until she was in her 30s. She had even contemplated suicide at one point. However, now, the lady has openly sought help and fans and well-wishers have been supporting her for it.