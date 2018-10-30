Dev Patel: Millionaire turned Monkey Man, set to mark his directorial debut

Dev Patel has made his mark as an actor with films like Slumdog Millionaire, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Man Who Knew Infinity, Lion, etc. And now, according to a report in Variety, Patel is all set to make his directorial debut with a movie titled, Monkey Man. It will be a revenge thriller and will be presented to the buyers at American Film Market which will take place in Santa Monica from November 7, 2018, onwards.

The movie is about a kid played by Dev who is released from the prison and has to deal with the outer world, or as said, “corporate greed and eroding spiritual values.” Monkey Man is set in modern India, but also deals with mythology.

Apart from acting and directing the film, Dev has also co-written the script with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. The movie will be produced by Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road, Xeitgeist’s Joe Thomas, Samarth Sahni, and Patel. 87Eleven, known for choreographing the action sequences in movies like Atomic Blonde and John Wick will choreograph and design Monkey Man’s action scenes.

Monkey Man is slated to start rolling in spring 2019 in Mumbai.

Before Monkey Man, Patel’s fans will get to see him on the big screen in Hotel Mumbai and The Personal History of David Copperfield.