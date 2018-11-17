Dhaka: Chris Hemsworth finds a partner in Stranger Things fame David Harbour

The cast of Russo Brothers’ upcoming Netflix original action film titled Dhaka just got bigger and better! Actor David Harbour who was earlier a part of hit Netflix sci-fi/horror series called Stranger Things has joined the bandwagon alongside popular actor, Chris Hemsworth.

Dhaka will have Chris Hemsworth playing the character of a mercenary called Tyler Rake who is tasked to rescue a kidnapped Indian from “one of the world’s most impenetrable cities.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Harbour will portray the character of a fellow mercenary (Tyler Rake’s comrade), but with his own secret intentions. Harbour shot to fame thanks to his performance in Stranger Things as a jaded cop in a small town. He recently wrapped up the show’s third season.

Well, now that’s one epic collaboration we are looking forward to!

Dhaka will have Chris doing some jaw-dropping action scenes under the supervision of director as well as the stunt director, Sam Hargrave. Chris, who recently wrapped up his shooting for Dhaka in India took to his Instagram and thanked all his fans for all the love and support.

Dhaka is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo Brothers who also happen to direct mammoth hits like Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and more.