Dhaka: Chris Hemsworth receives the best farewell as he wraps shooting in India

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth popularly known as Thor has finally wrapped the shooting of his Netflix’ thriller Dhaka in India. The Avengers actor took to his Instagram account and thanked the people of India for a supreme experience.

If you are the one who has been following Hemsworth on Instagram during his stint in India, you’ll know that the star has been teasing his fans with almost every update with regards to his shooting. Being one of most active celebrities on social media, he has been documenting his India visit via Insta stories and posts. On Saturday, he has uploaded a video on his Instagram in which he can see him amidst the crowd waving to thousands of people on the streets. This was to thank all his fans in India for all the love as he left for his next schedule of Dhaka which happens to be in Thailand.

Talking about this film, reportedly, Dhaka will see Chris Hemsworth rescuing a kidnapped Indian boy. The actor is said to essay the role of a man who has trouble coping with his emotional turmoil. Helmed by debutant director Sam Hargrave, the movie is penned down by Joe Russo. The shooting locations of the film include India, Thailand and Indonesia.

