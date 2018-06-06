Did Gigi Hadid just confirm her reunion with Zayn Malik?

News of former One Direction singer Zayn Malik breaking up with Gigi Hadid broke the hearts of millions. Fans were later immensely delighted when the two were spotted making out in public at the end of April. With everyone eagerly waiting for Zayn and Gigi to open up about their relationship, Gigi’s latest Instagram story finally makes it official.

On Tuesday, the two were seen getting cozy, where Zayn was seen leaning over Gigi, appearing to plant a kiss on her cheek. Though the singer’s face isn’t visible, one could easily identify him by the chessboard tattoo on his left forearm and his bleached blonde hair. The Ocean’s 8 ‘after party’ picture (as captioned by Gigi), had Zayn shirtless and Gigi in a black outfit.

Previously, after the break up, Zayn took to Twitter to publically announce their split and shared words of praises for Gigi.

Meanwhile, Zayn is all set for his upcoming tour to India and will be visiting the country in the month of August. He will be travelling to four different cities in India and fans can’t keep calm. Talking about the global sensation’s tour, Vishal Pandey, Chief Operating Officer of JPR Events told IANS, “He will kick-start the tour from Mumbai on August 3 and then head to cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad and Delhi. We are planning to organize his concert in Nepal too.”