Did Kanye West 'steal' gold earrings from the Versace runway

Hollywood rapper Kanye West recently attended the Versace pre-fall 2019 runway show in New York City along with wife Kim Kardashian. No, it’s not the choice of exquisite outfits of the two that has grabbed our eyeballs. What has got the internet talking this time is Kanye’s attempt at theft. You heard that right! The rapper has shown how even the world’s richest can indulge in petty theft!

The 41-year-old pocketed one of the catwalk models’ earrings immediately after they fell on the floor. In a short clip of the same posted on Kim’s Instagram stories, Kanye can be heard saying, “I’m about to steal this earring that dropped,” leaping to the runway to catch hold of the gold ornament that fell from the model’s ear. “They think they getting this back, but we about to steal this joint,” he added.

However, it’s not yet clear whether the rapper has returned the pair of earrings or not.

Kanye was also in the news recently for donating $150,000 to a GoFundMe page that was created in honour of Jemel Roberson, who was shot dead by the cops after he got into a scuffle with a gunman.​