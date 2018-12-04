Did Kylie Jenner just get engaged to Travis Scott?

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner made a big revelation on Instagram. Well, in the process of wishing her love, Travis Scott on having the No. 1 song and album, the girl spilled a bean. If you are the one who is thinking that there’s some trouble in the couple’s paradise, no, as it sorts of a good news for fans, maybe. It so happened that Kylie shared an Instagram story which sees her along with Travis and a RING emoji. So we are just wondering whether it is an announcement of their engagement or something?

This is not the first time that the couple has sparked wedding rumours, as back in October, when Travis threw a big surprise for Kylie with her home full of bouquets of red and pink roses, she addressed him as hubby. Fans went gaga that Travis proposed to her on that day.

Also very recently, Kylie was papped with a rock on her wedding finger which added fuel to the fire. Recent reports claim that the couple may get engaged before Christmas. At a concert in New York City in November, Travis said, “I have my wife here”.

Kylie and Travis fell in love with each other in April last year and welcomed their daughter Stormi in February. But, we still wonder what Kylie actually meant with the ring emoji? Whatsoever, all we are hoping is a big fat Kardashian infused wedding soon.

View this post on Instagram woke up to a little fairytale 💕 thank you baby @travisscott A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:42pm PDT

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from Hollywood.