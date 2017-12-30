Did Meghan Markle lose her chances to become a Bond girl after engagement to Prince Harry?

Seems like Meghan Markle was just a step away from becoming a Hollywood icon. According to the Mirror, the 36-year-old star was said to be shortlisted as Daniel Craig’s next Bond girl but her blossoming romance with Prince Harry ruled her out. A source said, “The role more recently has gone to actresses deemed to be rising stars, and Meghan certainly was seen as that before her relationship with Harry became public.”

Markle revealed she has quit acting following her engagement to the royal. She said in an interview with The BBC that she is “transitioning” out of her acting career.

Markle would have joined Eva Green, Lea Seydoux and Gemma Arterton by becoming Craig’s Bond girl. The 32-year old Baywatch star Ilfenesh Hadera was also shortlisted who they thought could become one of Daniel Craig’s love interests in the upcoming 007 film Bond 25, which will be released in 2019.

Markle starred on Suits as Rachel Zane for seven seasons. Her other credits also include Anti-Social, Horrible Bosses and Remember Me.

The couple announced their engagement on November 27, after Harry proposed her with a ring which included two diamonds from the late Princess Diana’s jewelry collection.

The next Bond movie doesn’t have a release date, but it is expected to be Daniel Craig’s last as 007.