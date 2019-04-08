Did Thanos snap Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo's moustaches?

Divya Ramnani April 08 2019, 9.12 am April 08 2019, 9.12 am

Moustaches are one of the coolest things to show off. While some dudes prefer the clean shaved look, there is a multitude of guys, especially in the Avengers squad, who swear by their facial hair. It was only recently when Robert Downey Jr had sparked a debate on who pulled off a ‘moustache.’ Apart from him, his list of contenders included co-stars Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo. Downey had left the decision on his fans and it, undoubtedly, divided Twitter.

But looks like we don’t have a clear winner here courtesy, Thanos’ snap. After putting out a Twitter poll last month asking which of them wore it best, Downey came to a conclusion that ‘none of them’ did. LOL! The picture had their moustaches being dusted away. While fans eagerly wait for the Avengers to end Thanos’ existence, this has only added to the curiosity. Like their moustaches, will Thanos snap our heroes too? Sigh!

Well, Twitter had some hilarious reactions to Robert Downey Jr’s moustache competition. While some were quick to come up with memes, many declared Chris Evans as the ultimate moustache man.

But I feel like you love Chris' beard. Don't you? pic.twitter.com/eOmqTOcnSP — best of evansdowney (@rdjcevans) April 7, 2019

this one is the best one i guess pic.twitter.com/0TyrVjYIgM — best of evansdowney (@rdjcevans) April 7, 2019

now you know why 😂 pic.twitter.com/DVXDWxnrnw — best of rdj (@bestsofrdj) April 7, 2019

The trio of Downey, Ruffalo and Evans are among the lead characters of the Avengers franchise. Downey takes up the role of Iron Man, since the Infinity War, is currently stranded on a different planet. Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner was last seen in Infinity War as well, struggling to transform himself into Hulk. Meanwhile, Captain America was without his shield.

Recently, Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers was in India to interact with his Indian fans and launch the Marvel Indian Anthem. Composed and sung by AR Rahman, it only added to the hype. Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 26. The trailers and teasers have already created a tremendous buzz around the film, so needless to say, it will create wonders at the box office!