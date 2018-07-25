Did you know John Krasinski was a contender to play Captain America?

Chris Evans has been winning our hearts since the past few years as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, along with Chris, there was another actor who was a contender for the role. We are talking about John Krasinski. Recently, in an interview with Variety, John recollected how he was informed about Chris getting the role instead of him.

Remembering the phone call he got from his agent, John said, “My agent called and said, ‘They’re going to go with Chris Evans.’ And I remember I said, ‘Yeah, look at him. He’s Captain America.’” The actor also said that it was his wife Emily Blunt’s birthday, and after the news she wanted to cancel the dinner plans but he didn’t let her. John revealed, “I said, ‘It’s Chris Evans. Of course, we’re going to dinner.’”

Even Emily Blunt was supposed to star in the Marvel movies. But because of the date issues, the actress couldn’t play the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2, which later went to Scarlett Johansson, and the character of Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger which was eventually played by Hayley Atwell.

Well, 2018 has been a great year for John. He directed and starred in A Quiet Place, which has collected more than $300 million worldwide. A sequel to the film is already on the cards. The actor will next be seen as a lead in Amazon’s Jack Ryan series.