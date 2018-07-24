Director duo Joe and Anthony Russo: Avengers 4 may be our best work for Marvel

After the amazing Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth installment of the series. And well, here’s a news that will make all the fans more eager for the Avengers 4. Recently, while talking to the Deadline, director duo Joe and Anthony Russo have stated that may be Avengers 4 is their best work for Marvel.

While talking about their style of filmmaking, Joe Russo stated, “You know, it’s always an agenda of ours to block out the outside noise because it can lead you to make some bad choices with the material. We’ve learned over the years just to listen to ourselves, and it’s great that there’s two of us that we can have conversations with each other. We can really stay insulated and reinforce one another in our belief in the story that we’re telling.”

Further while talking about Avengers 4, he revealed that that the storytelling in the film is pure. Joe said, “I feel like with Avengers 4, because it was made before there was any response to Avengers 3, it’s really pure in that regard. The storytelling is very pure. It’s without any sort of external noise creeping in at.”

“You know, we’re very proud of it. I think ultimately Avengers 4 may be our best work for Marvel. I think we’ve grown with every movie that we’ve made there. We’ve grown with the characters. We’ve grown with the cast. As filmmakers we’re very happy and very excited with the movie,” he added.

While the official title announcement is yet to be made Cinematographer Trent Opaloch had given a hint about the title when he listed on his website that the fourth film will be called Avengers: End Game. However, it was soon edited.

Avengers 4 is slated to hit the screens in May 2019.