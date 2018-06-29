Disenchantment trailer: Simpsons’ creator’s new show to air soon

Netflix created quite a buzz when it was announced that Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons and Futurama, will be working on a new project titled Disenchantment. The makers have added to the buzz by dropping a trailer of the project. Disenchantment will be Groening’s first project after almost two decades. He last worked on Futurama which released in 1999.

The 20 episode series is set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland. “You’ve seen the future in Futurama, you’ve seen the present in Springfield,” says a voiceover in the teaser. “So, what’s the obvious third move? The past, of course.”

The clip then shows an unknown character being brought in for judgment before the King of Dreamland. The King goes on to berate the stranger, but when he removes the hood, he is shocked to see his daughter, Bean.

Dubbed as an adult fantasy, the first 10 episodes of Disenchantment will be on Netflix from August 17 onwards. The show will have Nat Faxon playing as Elfo, an elf-friend of Bean, while Eric Andre will voice Luci, Bean’s personal demon. Bean will be voiced by Abbi Jacobson. Disenchantment will be produced by Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein, who have often worked with Groening.