Get ready for Pixar to go into space once more. Disney revealed the news on Wednesday via their Pixar social media accounts, revealing that their new Pixar film coming in 2020 is a film entitled Soul. It was announced on Instagram, "One year from today, Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions. Disney & Pixar’s Soul arrives in theaters on June 19, 2020."

Sounds like Pixar are going to show us a full existential crisis - which sounds like tears will shed, as usual. Toy Story 4 is just arriving in cinemas and looks to also be causing all of the emotions. The new adventure sees Woody reunited with old love Bo Beep as they set out to rescue Bonnie's favourite new toy, Forky.

With three beloved and critically-acclaimed entries in the Toy Story series already under Pixar's belt, fans are eagerly anticipating the new installment to see if it lives up to the previous films, but critics have already given the film some huge approval. Our very own review called Toy Story, "This fantastic film is rich with cross-generational appeal, and maintains the series' sense of childlike wonder at the world while also offering a deeply satisfying and emotionally mature experience."