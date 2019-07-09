Antara Kashyap July 09 2019, 12.10 am July 09 2019, 12.10 am

Disney actor Cameron Boyce tragically passed away at the age of 20. The actor, who is known for his roles in Jesse and The Descendants, passed away in his sleep following seizures from an "ongoing medical condition," according to a statement released by his family. The actor left behind a few unreleased projects, including the third installment of The Descendents films and a new HBO show Mrs Fletcher. Following the shocking demise of the actor, many actors from Disney spoke up on social media about how Cameron impacted their lives and how this news came as a shocker for them.

Boyce started his career at the age of 9 with General Hospital: Night Shift, after a slew of films including Grown Ups with Adam Sandler, he got a breakthrough role in Jessie as Luke Ross. The actor's sudden demise left quite a few of his co-stars in shock. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the Disney family mourned the death of the young star.

Check out their reactions to Cameron Boyce's demise below:

My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together./1 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

Rest In Peace, Cameron. You will be dearly remembered, my friend, and you will be greatly missed.💔/. — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

Love you Cam. Your laughter, compassion and heart for humanity will be forever missed. We are all better for knowing you and your love. pic.twitter.com/Xqy5gt2En3 — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) July 7, 2019

I can only say that I thank life and God for crossing you on my way, today I lost my best friend I'm going to miss you so much I'm going to miss you, I love you, I love you, I love you and I always will💔 pic.twitter.com/hRPk8Ij7lY — Karan Brar (@TheKaranBraar) July 7, 2019

View this post on Instagram heartbroken A post shared by PeytonList (@peytonlist) on Jul 7, 2019 at 10:49am PDT