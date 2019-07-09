Disney actor Cameron Boyce tragically passed away at the age of 20. The actor, who is known for his roles in Jesse and The Descendants, passed away in his sleep following seizures from an "ongoing medical condition," according to a statement released by his family. The actor left behind a few unreleased projects, including the third installment of The Descendents films and a new HBO show Mrs Fletcher. Following the shocking demise of the actor, many actors from Disney spoke up on social media about how Cameron impacted their lives and how this news came as a shocker for them.
Boyce started his career at the age of 9 with General Hospital: Night Shift, after a slew of films including Grown Ups with Adam Sandler, he got a breakthrough role in Jessie as Luke Ross. The actor's sudden demise left quite a few of his co-stars in shock. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the Disney family mourned the death of the young star.
Check out their reactions to Cameron Boyce's demise below:
View this post on Instagram
I don’t even know where to start... I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had... I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much... fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel . #CameronBoyce
A post shared by s k a i (@skaijackson) on
View this post on Instagram
I am still and will forever be struggling to understand how this is really possible. I remember sitting beside you at dinner three years ago, wide eyed and in disbelief I was even in the same room as you. Thank you for your kindness and your light and thank you for being someone I could look up to as an actor and as a person. Cameron, you will forever be in our hearts♥️
A post shared by Anna Cathcart (@annacathcart) on
View this post on Instagram
heartbroken
A post shared by PeytonList (@peytonlist) on
The actor also featured in singer Hozier's music video - Almost. We send our condolences to the actor's friends and family.Read More