Disneys Thomas Schumacher accused of harassment

Thomas Schumacher, the president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions and the chairman of the Broadway League, is facing charges of harassment from former employees of the company, according to media reports.Schumacher allegedly used inappropriate language with them.

Schumacher is a big name in the industry and has been behind the Broadway shows like “The Lion King” and “Aladdin”. The allegations against him include harassment, inappropriate comments and compliments and openly lewd remarks, reported Wall Street Journal. Within the last two to three years, employees also accused that they had heard Schumacher at work discussing erections. "[Schumacher has] at times acknowledged using inappropriate language, expressed regret, and committed to being more mindful and adhering to company policies going forward,” a person close to him told the Journal.

Bruce Williams, one former employee, on record, claimed that despite his complaint about ongoing harassment by Schumacher, Disney responded by saying it had no record of such complaint. A spokesperson for Disney told the Journal that “complaints are thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken” at the company.

According to the publishing house, another former employee Jane Buchanan had to leave the company with severance pay and a non-disclosure agreement following his complaints about inappropriate language.

The flamboyant figure Schumacher has a long history at the studio since 1988, when he joined the company. These accusations come at a delicate time for Schumacher as Broadway plans the big-budget Frozen in New York's lucrative market.