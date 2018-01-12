Disney unveils glows-in-the-dark Black Panther, have a look

It had all stared with Ironman back in 2008. Not only Marvel has succeeded in giving fans a supreme superhero entertainment experience. The studio has over the years built a timeline for which the climax is yet to be seen. If there is one thing that Marvel has managed to keep steady, it is the ever-increasing excitement it induces with the introduction of every new superhero in the Marvel Cinematic universe.

Fans will soon get a chance to experience Black Panther, the first dark-skinned superhero from the cinematic version of the comics. Disney India on Friday unveiled the ‘Glow-in-the-Dark LED Figurine’ of the superhero in Mumbai. Encased in LED lights, the figurine lights up when the lights are out. T'Challa, the King of Wakanda cannot be missed in his ‘vibranium’ suit, which is said to be the strongest metal on earth.

Well if that was not enough to attract attention prior to the release, a stunt dance performed by Suresh Mukund and the Fictitious Groupe definitely was. The dance group is famed for winning the India Got Talent Season 3 in 2001, Entertainment Ke Lie Kuch Bhi Karega Season 2 in 2013 and Boogie Woogie Season 1 back in 1996-97. Suresh Mukund is also known for his choreography in ABCD 2 along with Remo D’Souza and for winning the bronze medal in the World Hip Hop Dance championship held in California.

On the film front, T'Challa played by Chadwick Boseman will return home to the isolated and technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to succeed the throne and take his rightful place as king after the death of his father in Captain America: Civil War. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film also stars actors Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o donning the Marvel costume. If rumors are to be believed, the last infinity stone – the Soul Stone will also be revealed in the film. Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018 and will be the final build up before the epic war of the world in Avengers: Infinity wars. ​