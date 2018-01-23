Disneys Minnie Mouse honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame

Disney’s first lady Minnie Mouse is all set to be honoured. After a wait of 90 years, the iconic cartoon on Monday was immortalised on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a token of respect, pop star Katy Perry presented the award dressed in the iconic Minnie Mouse costume - the red and white polka dot dress with matching sun hat. She was accompanied by Disney Chairman and CEO Robert A Iger.

2018 marks the 90anniversary of Minnie Mouse. The first Minnie Mouse cartoon released back in 1928 titled ‘Steamboat Willie’. Over the years the character has been portrayed in more than 70 animated movies and has attained worldwide fame. Interestingly, her costar Mickey Mouse received the prestigious hall of fame 40 years ago, in his 50anniversary.

"Minnie embodies iconic. Her style is the epitome of fun fashion. To this day, no one rocks a bow, the color red, or a polka dot quite like her. It is a special skill to bring joy to so many, and she does it with the effortless bat of an eyelash," Katy said while speaking at the occasion.

Disney Chairman and CEO Robert A Iger said, "Minnie Mouse has been a star and a fashion icon since she first burst onto the scene in the groundbreaking animated classic, Steamboat Willie.”

“The star of more than 70 movies during her illustrious career, Minnie has entertained millions of people around the world, touching hearts and bringing joy wherever she goes. We're thrilled to see her cultural influence and many achievements recognized with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," he added.

The award comes forty years after the male counterpart of the character was awarded and also at a time when leading Bollywood ladies have taken a stand for their rightful place in the industry. Cartoon characters, it seems, are not too far behind as well.