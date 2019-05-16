DJ Khaled promises to donate all proceeds of Nipsey Hussle's track to the rapper’s kids

Debanu Das May 16 2019, 7.52 pm May 16 2019, 7.52 pm

DJ Khaled plans to honour the late rapper Nipsey Hussle with the release of their upcoming joint track Higher. The 43-year-old made the announcement on his Twitter account. The statement explained that the proceeds of the song will go to Nipsey’s kids. The late rapper is survived by his son Kross, 2, with girlfriend Lauren London and his daughter Emani, 10, who was born from an earlier relationship. Khaled added that days before Nipsey was gunned down, “he shared his energy and positivity with me on a video set for a song called, ‘Higher’.”

“Recently, I embarked on a soul-searching journey down a road I never thought I would travel in a million years. It began when a tragedy robbed the world of an enlightened soul, a brother, a father, a partner and my friend Nipsey Hussle,” Khaled said in his statement. Nipsey was shot outside his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31.

DJ Khaled has a special announcement

A gift from my brother Nipsey that we want to share with the world. We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going. The Marathon Continues. 🏁💙



God Bless You. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QZ5LUxwP03 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) May 16, 2019

Khaled added that the title of the song reminds him that “vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was essence of Nipsey’s soul.” “It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all of our proceeds from ‘Higher’ to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross.”

The news comes just a couple of days after news broke that Nipsey’s sister Samantha Smith had filed a petition to become the legal guardian for Emani. Smith used to live with Nipsey and Emani till 2014 or 2015, as per a report on People.com. The publication cited documents that it obtained, adding that Smith claimed to be in “consistent and frequent contact” with Emani every week.

“[Smith] has always been a presence in Emani’s life and along with the rest of Emani’s paternal family has assisted in her care and continues to do so,” read a document obtained by People.