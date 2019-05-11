Doctor Strange 2: Release date, sequel cast, plot, villains and more details right here

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 4.29 pm May 11 2019, 4.29 pm

Raise your hand if you are ready to return to Kamar-Taj! The next instalment in the adventures of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is on its way, following the universe-rippling events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The last solo instalment saw Strange battle against his own demons and very literal ones in other dimensions, but with allies by his side, he was able to defeat the threat - and become the greatest sorcerer that the world has ever seen. But old friends threaten to become new enemies in the new solo movie, which will see director Scott Derrickson return to helm the film. So, when can we expect the new film?

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel.

Doctor Strange 2 release date

Doctor Strange 2 will likely be released in cinemas on May 7, 2021, after Marvel confirmed its Phase 4 release dates and The Hollywood Reporter initially reported a May 2021 release date when the sequel was revealed. The film is reported to begin production in spring 2020.

Doctor Strange cast

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange and Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer. Strange's old flame and surgeon is aware of his new calling and will return for the new film. In the comics, Christine becomes the heroine known as Night Nurse and could become her after hints from producers. Strange's most trusted advisor and sidekick, Benedict Wong as Wong, will be back by his side after the first film and each of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Oscar-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor is highly likely to return as Karl Mordo considering how the first film set him up to turn against his former ally Strange in a major way. It is unlikely we will see returns for Mads Mikkelsen as Kaecilius, after he died last time. She may have died in the first film but we will likely see Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One, as she also made a comeback in Avengers: Endgame. Twitter leaks have also suggested she makes a comeback. Scott Derrickson has also said he would like to explore a larger role for Benjamin Bratt as Jonathan Pangborn, whose magical ability to walk after being disabled was taken away by Mordo.

We could also see a return for Strange's old colleague/rival with Michael Sthulbarg as Dr Nicodemus West, as the pair clashed with sorcery in the comics and we may see life carry on for Christine in the hospital. It is also unknown if Cumberbatch will reprise his other role as the demonic villain Dormammu. Additionally, Derrickson has said he would like to explore the characters of Wong's father and sorcerer Hamir the Hermit, and the ruler of the Dream Dimension in Marvel Comics known as Nightmare, while screenwriter Jon Spaihts is keen to bring in the sorceress and romantic interest of Strange known as Clea. Clea and Jericho Drumm were also suggested by some Twitter leaks.

Doctor Strange plot

Little is known about the plot at this stage but a major conflict was set up between Strange and former ally Karl Mordo in the conclusion of the first film as they disagreed on their approach to sorcery and the actions of The Ancient One. The post-credits scene saw Karl Mordo remove the magic enabling Jonathan Pangborn to walk as he declared there would be "No More Sorcerers". Will Strange be able to stop him?