Doctor Strange sequel confirmed by Marvel Studio’s top boss

Though he died in the latest Avengers film, Doctor Strange will be back for a sequel, confirmed Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, at a press meet of the Ant-Man and the Wasp. At the event, Feige had a talk with Cinemablend and was asked about the characters of Avengers: Infinity War and the yet to be titled Avengers 4. Feige replied that Stephen Strange would be back.

"Sometimes it's where do those characters pop up? [Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he's a very big part of Infinity War," Feige told Cinemablend.

Feige added that making any film takes a lot of time and it requires scheduling and patience. "How many years between movies can you have? You know, '[Thor:] Ragnarok' was four years. There's four years between, right? He had an appearance in between there…Sometimes, though, you want it to be less. Sometimes, it can be more," he said.

Doctor Strange was released in 2016 and starred Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role. Ever since the film, Cumberbatch has been roped in for that role in subsequent Marvel films where his character appeared.