Hollywood Donald Trump is Snoop Dogg's new ash trash! Divya Ramnani November 23 2018

Popular American rapper, Snoop Dogg leaves no opportunity to show his immense hatred for The President of America, Donald Trump and that too in the most unusual ways. But this time, he did something extremely hilarious yet offending.

The rapper took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his new ashtray and guess what kind of an ashtray it is? Well, it is a Donald Trump miniature covered up with Snoop’s blunt ashes… amusing but nothing surprising here! Snoop Dogg posted the picture with a caption, “My new ash trash ☝️⭐️🤪”.

This is not the first time that he showed his utmost amount of affection *ahem* for one of the most powerful men in the country. The rapper has previously, smoked a joint outside the Whitehouse and ranted “F*** the President”. Now that’s a hell lot of dedication on hating someone, Snoop!

Interestingly, Snoop Dogg is not the only artiste to spew hate on Trump. The list of personalities that don’t go well with Trump is endless and it includes Meryl Steep, Lady Gaga, JK Rowling, Madonna, Robert De Niro and so many more.

The rage will be balanced only when we get a response from President Trump but sigh, he gives no damn.