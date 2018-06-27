Donald Trump tweets David Lynch’s statement calling him the ‘greatest President’, the latter backtracks

On Monday (June 26), filmmaker David Lynch made a historic comment which came back to haunt him later. It so happened that while giving an interview to The Guardian, Lynch had something to say about the US President Donald Trump. He said, “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way. Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”

This statement became a hot topic of discussions online as Trump tweeted it highlighting “one of the greatest presidents in history” part from David’s quote. He also put the link of a Breitbat article which gave out the message that Lynch is indeed fond of the President and calls him the greatest President till date.

“Director David Lynch: Trump Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents” https://t.co/AcgnIZNh6e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

In reality, Lynch was marveling at the ability of an outsider like Trump managing to ascend to the highest office. He stated that his comment was misconstrued and he penned a note on Facebook addressing the same:

It’s indeed amusing how a statement by a filmmaker got turned around by Trump on social media resulting into something else altogether and Lynch had to return to explain himself again.