Donda’s House row: Rhymefest responds to Kim Kardashian’s Twitter rant defending husband Kanye West

First published: May 28, 2018 08:02 PM IST | Updated: May 28, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

In a surprising turn of events, Rhymefest blamed Kanye West for abandoning a charity organisation named Donda’s House. Rhymefest and Kanye co-started this charity organisation to help people of Chicago. But recently, Rhymefest took to Twitter to slam Kanye for abandoning the organisation.

Soon Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter handle to give out a clarification.Through a series of tweets, Kim put the record straight and stated that Rhymefest was the one who played foul.

 

But now we have a clarification from Rhymefest. The Hip Hop artist posted a statement on Twitter and claimed that it was Kanye who came asking for help for his single. Here’s the statement.

Donda’s House came into being in the year 2011 and it was in the memory of Kanye West’s mother. After her death, this organisation was named after her.

Well this is not the first time that Kim took to Twitter to defend her husband on social media. In April 2018, Kanye had made controversial statement over Donald Trump and the wifey had to come to his rescue.

Keeping this aside, Kim seems to be enjoying a family holiday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She took to Instagram to share some candid pictures from her trip on Instagram.

