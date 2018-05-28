Donda’s House row: Rhymefest responds to Kim Kardashian’s Twitter rant defending husband Kanye West

In a surprising turn of events, Rhymefest blamed Kanye West for abandoning a charity organisation named Donda’s House. Rhymefest and Kanye co-started this charity organisation to help people of Chicago. But recently, Rhymefest took to Twitter to slam Kanye for abandoning the organisation.

@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was “fuck the youth of Chicago” — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

Soon Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter handle to give out a clarification.Through a series of tweets, Kim put the record straight and stated that Rhymefest was the one who played foul.

After several years of lack of performance from the organization and Kanye going through personal financial issues, he could no longer fund salaries. Rhymefest asked to take it over and Kanye agreed with no financial strings attached. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

Kanye gave his “friend” an opportunity to run an organization on his own. So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

But now we have a clarification from Rhymefest. The Hip Hop artist posted a statement on Twitter and claimed that it was Kanye who came asking for help for his single. Here’s the statement.

Hey @KimKardashian good to hear from you. Here’s my response pic.twitter.com/dWvwZfr1b5 — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 27, 2018

Donda’s House came into being in the year 2011 and it was in the memory of Kanye West’s mother. After her death, this organisation was named after her.

Well this is not the first time that Kim took to Twitter to defend her husband on social media. In April 2018, Kanye had made controversial statement over Donald Trump and the wifey had to come to his rescue.

Keeping this aside, Kim seems to be enjoying a family holiday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She took to Instagram to share some candid pictures from her trip on Instagram.