Doped and how! Zayn Malik was in ‘high’ spirits on 4th of July

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik was pretty stoked for the Fourth of July. Not sure why? Fourth of July is known as the American Independence Day. Just like India, the US was ruled by the British. Any form of holiday is welcome for people who work but when it comes to the Independence Day, people go to all lengths to celebrate. Zayn Malik is no different, but he did bot celebrate it like how the normal American did! Rather the singer, who recently reconciled with Gigi Hadid, had plans to be ‘high’ on July 4.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jul 4, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

A post shared on Instagram shows Zayn sharing the happiness of his American fans with a full set of nicely rolled joints. That’s right, while Americans were busy uploading selfies wearing the US flag or lip-syncing to the Star Spangled Banner, Zayn was zoned out!

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on May 28, 2018 at 10:17am PDT

In case you’re too stumped to count, there’s a total of 20 joints ready for the singer. Obviously, weed must be legal where he is staying.

MY EYES ARE TATTOOED TO HIS CHEST. GIGI ENDED THAT ANTI 💀 pic.twitter.com/0xOIzkjwCm — Zayn&Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) July 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid recently posted a series of lengthy comments on an Instagram account whose user dedicated their life to ‘exposing’ the relationship between Zayn and the 23-year-old. Though Malik doesn’t follow Gigi on Instagram, he is active on the site. So far, he hasn’t said a word about it. We think he’s still in the zone.